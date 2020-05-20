Thermal Road Repair machine will transform roads across Northamptonshire

Author: Joshua Eades Published: 20th May 2020 10:25

County Council Cabinet Member for Place, Highways and the Environment, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We know that repairing potholes is a priority for many residents. County Council Cabinet Member for Place, Highways and the Environment, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We know that repairing potholes is a priority for many residents.

Northamptonshire County Council has taken delivery of a Thermal Road Repair machine which will transform the way roads are improved across the county. Making roads safer for motorists and delivering permanent first time repairs which save the authority money.

Thermal Road Repairs (TRR) was founded in 2014 with the aim of providing innovative technology to the Highways sector, and has worked with Northamptonshire County Council for over six months.

The TRR machines can triple the repair rate of conventional methods whilst being more environmentally friendly and cost efficient, costing just £35 per square metre compared to £90 per square metre using current methods.

The thermal heater works by melting the existing poor road surface and producing a permanent, heat-sealed, seamless repair which re-establishes the original quality of the road.

Each 2x1m patch takes around 8-12 minutes to complete and requires only a minimum amount of new material, resulting in almost zero waste. Eliminating joints at the outset means there is no need for any additional sealing materials. Patches can also be joined together to repair larger areas of failed surfacing.

The new technology aims to reduce carbon emissions, minimise disruption to the public and traffic, and facilitate a faster repair, repairing up to 100 potholes a day compared to 40 using traditional road repair methods.

County Council Cabinet Member for Place, Highways and the Environment, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We know that repairing potholes is a priority for many residents.

“Investing in technology that speeds up repairs and saves the council money, is something I am very pleased to support.

“Safer roads mean that there is less pressure put on our emergency services, who are working hard throughout the coronavirus outbreak.”

Aidan Conway, Director at Thermal Road Repairs, added:

“Having worked with Northamptonshire County Council for many months, our innovative technology has made a real difference to the roads in the region, so this is a forward thinking investment for them. Our accredited training will allow Northamptonshire Highways to self-deliver, managing costs while expeditiously effecting high quality permanent repairs. Furthermore, our unique thermal heat process using specialised computer equipment is not only efficient and economic, it is also sustainable, with the integration of solar technology reducing emissions by 80% when compared to traditional road repair methods.

“It is a pertinent ‘spend to save’ scheme, which we believe would be of huge benefit to other local authorities.”

Northamptonshire Highways will use the machine to repair defects picked up by routine inspections and when reacting to customer reports from Street Doctor that are categorised as a safety risk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.