Local News Another Tory resigns – will anyone notice? Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 20th May 2020 12:51 Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun



Commenting, Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun said: “The attendance record of this Conservative councillor is a disgrace. Local residents deserve better than this. To add insult to injury he has continued to claim an allowance of over £5,000 each year. The question residents should ask themselves is, given his lack of commitment, will anyone notice he has resigned?”



Former Conservative councillor Sadygov also resigned as the county councillor for Towcester and Roade. His record with Northamptonshire County Council was also very poor. This leaves residents in Towcester and Roade without a county councillor to represent them until a new council takes over next May.



South Northamptonshire Council is being wound up the Government following the calamitous way the Conservatives have mismanaged Northamptonshire County Council. All elections are now cancelled, so the residents of Towcester and Roade will not have a democratic say in who represents them.



