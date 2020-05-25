NHS Open for patients in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 22nd May 2020 10:12

Patients across Northants will still be able to access health services, if they need to over the May bank holiday with NHS 111, pharmacies, GPs and dental practices all offering support to those who need it.

Dr Jo Watt, Clinical Chair, Northamptonshire CCG said: “The NHS is still here if you or someone you care for needs help. Community pharmacies are open and can support you with self-care as well as you being available to supply over the counter medication to help you to look after your minor illness. Corby Urgent Care centre will be open daily from 8am to 8pm to offer support for sprains, strains, minor burns and wounds, and the GP Out of Hours service will be available via 111 for any illnesses that cannot wait until your practice re-opens.

“Don’t delay getting treatment due to coronavirus fears as these can pose a long term risk to your health. Consultations may in some cases be offered in alternative formats such as online or telephone consultations, and the NHS is there to support you with help you need throughout this time.”

What NHS services are available over the Bank Holiday?

NHS 111 People who need urgent medical help on the Bank Holiday but it’s not life threatening should use the NHS 111 online service. Patients who cannot get help online should call 111. For residents who are deaf or hard of hearing, the NHS 111 British Sign Language service is available here: https://interpreternow.co.uk/nhs111 Or by calling 18001 111 on a textphone.

Community pharmacy services and repeat prescriptions Many common illnesses can be best and most easily treated by visiting your local pharmacy. You can speak to a pharmacist without having to make an appointment, and they can advise you how to look after yourself.

Some community pharmacies will be open with reduced hours. Please visit the NHS website for details: https://www.england.nhs.uk/midlands/nhs-england-and-nhs-improvement-midlands-work/bank-holiday-pharmacy-opening-times/

Order repeat prescriptions online or by an app in your usual quantities at the usual time. Over ordering of your medicines may mean someone else has to go without their medicines.

GP Out of Hours You can still see a GP or other healthcare professional over the Bank Holiday. If you think you need to talk to your GP practice about something other than coronavirus call your practice or NHS 111 (when your practice is closed) to make an appointment with the out of hours service.

Dental services For out of hours support, patients can contact NHS 111 over the bank holiday. Patients in need of urgent treatment will be referred to an urgent treatment centre and given instructions on how to access this.

Minor injuries If you have a sprain, strain, minor burn or wound which requires medical treatment the Corby Urgent Care Centre is open from 8am until 8pm every day on a walk-in basis. For patients living outside Corby, please contact NHS 111 to book an appointment at an alternative location.

Covid-19 symptoms Patients with suspected Covid-19 symptoms (high temperature and / or a new continuous cough / a loss or change in smell or taste) should stay at home. If your symptoms worse or you feel that you cannot manage at home use the NHS 111 online service.

It’s important not to visit a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital if you have Covid-19 symptoms. Advice on what to do is available at www.111.nhs.uk/service/COVID-19/.

