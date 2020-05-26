So after an indulgent Bank Holiday weekend it’s time to Detox!

Over the last few weeks Georgina from Grafton Spa – Just outside Towcester has been doing a series of facebook Live videos to help people with their hair, beauty, Spa and Wellness tips throughout lockdown.

After what was a wonderful weekend of sunshine and bbqs and maybe too may gins – I feel like its time for a little skin and body detox. Whos with me?

Detoxing isn’t the easiest thing to do but its like giving your liver a little holiday.

Lots of you contacted me after the body Slim, Firm and Relax videos asking if I had a full plan to the juice diet that I have created. Well here it is, in its raw form. To become a happier, healthier and more energised you.

Starting tomorrow morning, and with a new juice every day, it’s a simple 3, 5 0r 7 day detox plan you can follow as much or as little as you like. You can adapt it to your specific needs and requirements.

A detox is when we have the opportunity to reset our bodies, to work on removing harmful toxins and the build up of nasties that can inhibit the function of our organs and decrease your metabolic rate.

Before we start let’s ask the questions.

How are you feeling?

Do you suffer from skin problems?

Indigestion or bloating?

A low immune system?

Always feeling tired and fatigued?

Depression?

And struggle to lose weight?

If you have answered yes to any of these then its very likely you will need a little detox.

Over the next three days we are going to do some “liver pampering”

We are going to do a nice juice cleanse – a new juice every day

What makes juice cleansing more effective than just eating fruit and vegetables?

Well, juices nourish and provide us with essential ingredients, but they don’t put a strain on our body. If we eat fruit and vegetables our bodies have to separate up the vital substances from indigestible fibres. That’s a lot of work!

By freshly pressing fruit and vegetables you can do this work for your body.

An additional benefit is that you consume a lot more fruit and veg than you would normally. Let’s be honest who would eat six apples per day.

Give up sugar…

Nowadays sugar is in so many types of foods. Its impossible to keep an overview how much sugar we consume on a daily basis. It is also important not to be mislead by labels advertising slimming diets because they often contain ingredients to replace fats and normal sugar, which are even worse than the original product.

What is it that actually happens in your body when you consume too much sugar?

Well in short – You gain weight and put a strain on your liver which is what we plan to pamper this week.

Consume many bitter plant and fruit based food.

Our food comes with a lot of sugars and fats plus flavour enhancers, it is important to eat bitter foods to balance out your diet.

Just avoiding ready meals and eating clean will be a healthy start, but harmful substances from the environment and from our food can cause our bodies to stop working so efficiently. Luckily these bitter foods can support the work of the liver and bowels have to do, and improve your digestion and metabolic rate. Just the taste of these foods stimulate our stomach, liver, and gall bladder. Bitter foods make the livers work a lot easier and support its digestion and detoxification process.

To help us through the next three days we need four smoothies and a plan to do our detox, for body and skin.

Step 1

First thing in the morning, one cup of lemon tea, hot water with a slice of lemon with the skin left on.

Step 2

Body brushing – working from your toes to your torso body brush your entire body before entering the shower.

Taking a shower – why not try the Scottish shower? Hot and cold for a few rounds will really help with blood circulation and oxygenation. Exfoliate while you are in the shower.

Step 3 - Breakfast Smoothie

Pineapple, lemon, ginger, green tea, oat flakes and flax seeds.

To view how to make it click here:

www.facebook.com/graftonspa/videos/238448764262160/?vh=e&d=n

Drink at least 3 litres per day – this is very important to flush the nasty toxins

Get active – Gentle activities to get the heart pumping and your breathing increased, such as walking, Pilates, a gentle Hitt routine, but remember you are detoxing so nothing too much. Just get the body moving effectively.

Step 4 - Lunch time Smoothie

Spinach, celery, lemon and lime, coconut water, green apple, cucumber ginger and parsley.

To view how to make it click here:

www.facebook.com/graftonSpa/videos/1352345514963089/?vh=e&d=n

Add in some selfcare, relax, do some work, what ever you need to do but take it extra easy. Don’t overdo it.

Step 5 - Mid afternoon Smoothie – The Glowing Green smoothie.

Kiwi, banana, celery, pineapple, spinach, water.

To view how to make this one click here:

www.facebook.com/graftonSpa/videos/689093048559303/

Drink some Green tea, keep mobile, some gentle afternoon yoga, perhaps the plank challenge to engage the core.

Step 6 – The bedtime smoothie

Banana, almond milk, cocoa powder, flax seed.

Here’s how:

www.facebook.com/graftonSpa/videos/269786850731405/?vh=e&d=n

Take a nice bath with Dead Sea Salts or Epsom salts, for 10-15 minutes.

Go to bed early and make sure you get a good night sleep, whilst on the detox.

If you would like to join in with the detox challenge, join us on Grafton Spas Facebook page at 7.30pm every weekday for the new challenges and new smoothies every day this week.

If you feel this is too hard, don’t worry.

Why not try replacing two meals instead of three? Replace the lunch time smoothie with a simple salad. And don’t forget you can eat as may raw fruits and veggies as you like, just mix them up a bit.

After three days of following the Grafton Spa detox plan, you will be able to feel and see a difference in your whole body. Inside and out. Making you feel healthier, happier and more energised. The only thing that’s missing is the spa!

