MotoGP at Silverstone cancelled for 2020

Author: Stuart Pringle Published: 29th May 2020 13:17

The 2020 British Grand Prix MotoGP has been cancelled

The 2020 British Grand Prix MotoGP has been cancelled. See below for full statement:

"As promised, I am writing to let you know the latest regarding the 2020 British Grand Prix MotoGP™ at Silverstone.

"It is with the deepest of regret we are letting you know the 2020 round of the MotoGP™ world championship, due to be held at Silverstone on August 28 – 30, will not be going ahead.

"Despite months of work behind-the-scenes to try and make this key event happen, logistical restrictions under the current situation, combined with a shortened and rearranged MotoGP™ calendar, has caused the cancellation of the event.

"Our obligations to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event, our volunteer marshals and Race Makers, and of course, the amazing fans, means this is the best, safest and only decision to be made.

"The global Coronavirus pandemic has been an enormous challenge for the UK and Silverstone and I wish to thank all of you for your patience during this time.

"Nothing matters more to Silverstone and our owners, the British Racing Drivers’ Club, than taking care of our motorsport fans. I would like to reassure customers who have purchased a ticket that they will be given the option of either transferring their booking directly to 2021, or taking a full refund. All customers will be contacted in the next few weeks with full details, so we do ask them to please be patient with us as we work through all our bookings.

"A thank you for key workers

"I can also confirm that next year, we intend to give away thousands of tickets for the 2021 event to NHS and other key workers who have literally been putting their lives on the line for us all, during these challenging times. No one can be in any doubt of the huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.

"Thank you for your patience, loyalty and support."

Stuart Pringle

Managing Director

