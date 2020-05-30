NN12

Local News Local cricket club secure grant support for COVID-19 pandemic Author: Graeme Whitcroft Published: 30th May 2020 09:20 Local cricket club secure grant support for COVID-19 pandemic Local cricket club secure grant support for COVID-19 pandemic



Badby and Farthingstone CC have been awarded £1130 of National Lottery funding from Sport England’s Community Emergency Fund towards its funding needs during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.



In response to the pandemic, Sport England announced a £195m package to help the sport and physical activity sector through covid-19. Within the package is a £20m Community Emergency Fund, of National Lottery money to deliver immediate funding to those who have a role in supporting the nation to be active but are experiencing short-term financial hardship.



The grant will allow the club to cover its insurance costs, maintenance, and repair of ground care equipment until cricket can resume.



Club chairman Andy Nightingale said: ‘This is a great help for us. Like a lot of clubs in the area without any matches taking place so far this summer we have little or no income coming in but still fixed costs like insurance and ground maintenance to pay. This grant will help us get over what we all hope will be a temporary hiccup in our finances.



“We are obviously hopeful of some match action this summer. The nets and outfield are now being used for practice as part of daily exercise with social distancing rules in place.”



Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England’s Chief Executive, added: ‘As the body responsible for the growth of sport and physical activity participation, we want the vital grassroots organisations that make sport and physical activity happen in this country to not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future. The £20m Community Emergency fund, made possible by National Lottery players is part of a multimillion pound package of support we are providing to ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations who are central to the nation’s health and wellbeing.



“We are proud to be able to provide vital funding to club to help them through these extremely challenging times.”

