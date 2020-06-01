Northants Police partner with Ducati

Author: Northants Police Published: 1st June 2020 12:18

As well as being Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable, Nick Adderley (Left) also doubles up as the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for motorcycling and BikeSafe.

A Northamptonshire Police partnership with Ducati UK saw the delivery of two brand-new Ducatis - a V2 Panigale & a Supersport S - delivered to Force Headquarters last week.

BikeSafe is a national police run motorcycle initiative, aimed at working with motorcycle riders in a relaxed environment to raise awareness of the importance and value of progressing onto accredited post-test training in order to keep as safe as possible on the roads.

The motorcycles delivered to Northamptonshire Police this week will be used solely for engagement purposes with officers on them delivering safety training at BikeSafe events and providing advice to motorcyclists about keeping as safe as possible when they’re riding their machines.

Superintendent Kev Mulligan (pictured), said: “We are very grateful to have Ducati UK as one of our partners as the engagement we are able to achieve through these bikes cannot be underestimated.

“When we go to BikeSafe events, riders are much more likely to talk to us when we ride bikes that interest them as opposed to overt police-liveried motorcycles.

“Sadly, motorcyclists remain one of the most vulnerable road user groups in the UK and as a keen motorcyclist myself, I am very passionate about this issue and the need to educate motorcyclists and raise as much awareness as possible on how to be as safe as possible on the roads.

“Finally, I would like to thank Ducati UK for providing us with these bikes – they really do make a difference to the levels of engagement we get.”

