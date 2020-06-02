Property sector bounces back as lockdown eases

Author: Craig Bees Published: 2nd June 2020 09:07

Back in business: renewed strong interest in the property market



Just two weeks in and the good news is that the property market is returning to some sort of normality after the lockdown. Bartram & Co are letting and selling houses like the pandemic never happened, albeit with new PPE viewing and valuation protocols in place.



Great to report that demand is strong in both sectors with new enquiries coming in at an average rate of 20 a day. As the lockdown continues to ease, we’re expecting things to pick up even further and people get back to whatever the new normal will be.



Our offices have a full range of the required PPE equipment to make visits as safe as possible, so if you’re thinking of selling or letting and have any concerns about allowing visits to your home, please give us a call so we can explain how we are vetting everyone prior to any home visits and the protocols we have in place to make it a safe experience for all involved.



We have adapted our practices and procedures in line with Government advice to ensure that the risk of spread of coronavirus is reduced as much as possible. It is of course still vital that everyone stays alert and safe.



Prior to any viewing, we will check on the health of both viewers and occupants. If anyone has isolated because of symptoms or is in the vulnerable category, we will not unfortunately be able to conduct the viewing.



Japanese Knotweed: Regular readers may recall a previous column about the dangers posed to property by Japanese knotweed. Well I’m afraid that the current long warm spell has created perfect growing conditions for this invasive plant.



It’s predicted that up to 1.4 million homes could be affected in the coming weeks as the plant’s distinctive red or purple shoots begin to appear and start spreading fast.



It’s notoriously difficult to remove but can be killed using chemicals although several expensive treatments may be required. The cost of dealing with it and the knock-on effect on property value has led to homeowners suing their neighbours if they do not deal with an infestation and it spreads to their garden.



Several homeowners have won payouts worth tens of thousands. One of the main factors to establish is knowing where the weed is coming from, sometimes nearby public spaces. Hopefully none of you will be affected.



Badby & Farthingstone CC news: more good news with the club now allowed to use their net facilities and outfield for practice with social distancing rules in place.



The club have also secured some National Lottery funding from Sport England’s Community Emergency Fund, a valuable grant which will allow the club to cover its insurance costs, maintenance, and repair of ground care equipment until cricket can resume.



Until next time.

