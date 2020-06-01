Farthinghoe Reuse and Recycling Centre reopens

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 1st June 2020 13:13

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, South Northamptonshire Council's portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “I would like to remind householders that journeys to the centre must only be undertaken for essential waste disposal and if your waste cannot be stored safely at home. If you can temporarily store your waste in a way that does not pose a risk to you or others, then you must continue to do so.



As Covid-19 restrictions gradually ease, Farthinghoe Reuse and Recycling Centre will reopen to South Northamptonshire residents from today (Monday, 1 June 2020).



Strict controls will be in place to help manage social distancing and to ensure the anticipated high number of visitors, and volume of waste, can be handled safely and efficiently.



Robust hygiene standards will be observed to help prevent the spread of the virus and residents are urged not to visit the site if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19.



“To ensure the safety of our residents, we must stress that no queuing will be allowed on the road outside the centre and this will be monitored by the police. If it looks busy when you arrive, please try again later. Less people will be allowed on site at once so you may have to wait longer than usual.



"Stay safe – only leave your car when instructed to do so, wear protective gloves, appropriate footwear and clothing, and only bring what you can safely handle as staff will not be able to help you carry your waste as they normally would.”



Farthinghoe Reuse and Recycling Centre will be open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. The reuse shop will also be open to visitors during these hours.



Regular bin collections continue as normal and residents can also use the bulky waste collection service for old furniture and appliances.



Visitors are advised to check the South Northamptonshire Council's website https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/farthinghoe before travelling to find out what restrictions are in place and what items will be accepted on site.

Strictly no commercial waste or recycling will be accepted. If in doubt, please call the site office directly on 01295 713782.

