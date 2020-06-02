Sun and Skin Care

Author: Georgina Published: 2nd June 2020 10:48

Over the last decade skin cancer in the UK has increased by 45%

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Georgina of Grafton Spa, Potterspury, just off the A5 south of Towcester said, "I deal with Skin, Hair and Nails on a daily basis I have been able to spot and identify in the passed skin changes but without being able to give much guidance.

"Over the last few weeks I have been on an e learning course to become an accredited practitioner to spot vital signs of skin cancers.

"I am no Doctor but I now have a larger knowledge of what signs to look out for with regards to skin cancers. A powerful advocate in the fight against the disease and potentially save lives.



"When it comes to UVA and UVB rays – This is what the sun emits. UVB is the “burning rays” and is the primary cause of skin cancers, whereas UVA penetrates the skin much deeper into the skin and damages the skin beyond repair and increases the ageing process.



It’s not all bad…

Exposure to UVB radiation is the most effective way for our bodies to boost our vitamin D supply.

So whilst the sun is definitely good for us, over exposure to UV is a serious health risk.

Its therefore important to strike the right balance.



When it comes to skin cancer, prevention is certainly better than cure, and the good news is that around 86% of all skin cancers are avoidable.

By adopting five simple sun safety strategies, we can dramatically decrease our risk of developing the disease.



To enjoy the sun safely follow the FIVE “S’s” of Sun safety.



1 – Slip

Slip on sun protection clothing – a high UPF rated fabric provides best protection

2 – Slop

Slop on the sunscreen… always use an SPF 30 or above. Make sure its broad spectrum and carries a UVA symbol – ideally minimum of 4 stars.

Remember to check the expiry date. Apply a generous amount to clean, dry, exposed skin 20 minutes before outside. Regardless of the instructions apply every two hours, more often if perspiring and straight after swimming. Remember to protect your lips with an SPF balm minimum 30.



3 – Slap

Slap on that sun hat, always wear a hat with a brim to protect your face, neck and ears.



4 – Slide

Slide on those sunglasses. Solar UV radiation can be damaging to your eyes so wear quality sunglasses. Those with high EPF will provide the best protection.



5 – Shade

Shade can provide a good barrier between our skin and the sun, seek shade whenever possible especially between 11am – 3pm, and always keep toddlers and babies in the shade.



Detection of Melanomas

Melanomas can appear anywhere on the body.

They commonly appear as a new spot, a mole or as an exciting spot or mole that ahs changed shape, colour and or size.

A simple self help tool is to remember the A, B, C, D, E.

A – Asymmetry … two sides of the mole don’t look the same

B – Border … Uneven, irregular, ragged or blurred edges.

C – Colour … has it changed colour? When the colour changes or varies throughout.

D – Diameter … is it large than 6mm

E – Evolving … Changes, new or existing spot or mole that have changed or grown.



Skin cancer does not discriminate when it comes to age, gender or skin type. All skins can be damaged by UVR and we are all at risk so please protect yourselves.

If you spot something suspicious, please don’t worry, ask me to help and I will.



Enjoy the sunshine and your families.



Looking forward to seeing you again soon.



