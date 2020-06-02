NN12

Local News Moat Lane regeneration shortlisted for award Author: Gavin Moore Published: 2nd June 2020 14:58



The development which turned a derelict portion of Towcester town centre into a thriving mix of high-quality homes and commercial and community space, has been shortlisted in the Planning Awards 2020.



The much-anticipated Planning Awards are held annually to recognise excellence in planning, regeneration, economic development, urban design, sustainable development and community development.



Moat Lane has been shortlisted in the Mixed-Use category and is up against developments in London and Newcastle.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, South Northamptonshire Council’s portfolio holder for environmental services and chairman of the Moat Lane Project Board, said: “A dead end at one side, a derelict petrol station at the other and an overgrown scheduled ancient monument smack in the middle, it’s difficult to imagine a better reason for redevelopment.



“Now we have a thriving residential community and a growing number of retailers, all linked together by The Forum, the council’s home for the last four years which includes a state-of-the-art library and the county’s registrar service.



“We think we have made excellent use of a difficult space and it is pleasing to see our peers have seen fit to judge our regeneration project alongside some of the most exciting developments in the country.”



Lockdown permitting, the winners will be announced during a London awards ceremony in September.



A video depicting the regeneration was submitted with the award entry and can be viewed on youtube -



The Moat Lane Regeneration Programme began in 2009 with the acquisition of Towcester Watermeadows.



Once 58 acres of private land owned by the Easton Neston Estate, they are now a focal point for dog walkers and families and are a haven for wildlife.



The regeneration also saw the restoration of Bury Mount, the remains of a Norman motte and bailey castle.



Dozens of homes have been built and occupied and a new retail thoroughfare was created in Whittons Lane.



