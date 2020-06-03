NN12

Local News CED Accountancy Services secures funding for local businesses Author: Duncan Mitchell Published: 3rd June 2020 09:41 CED Accountancy Services has revealed that it has helped business owners to secure in excess of £4m in Government support/funding, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis CED Accountancy Services Limited, the leading firm of Chartered Accountants in Towcester, servicing client in and around Towcester, Brackley, Silverstone, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Daventry and Rugby, and across the East Midlands, has revealed that it has helped business owners to secure in excess of £4m in Government support/funding, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.



According to the local accountancy firm, this includes :

Preparation and assistance with ‘’Corona Business Interruption Loan’’ applications for clients (ranging from £200k, through to £500k)

Preparation and assistance with “Bounce Back” loans (of up to £50k each) where we have assisted clients, or directed them to the right contacts.

Corona job retention scheme (CJRS) grant claims of various amounts from a few hundred pounds, up to many tens of thousands of pounds (cumulatively now totalling in excess of £1m) to the end of May 2020. We are now starting to process June 2020 claims, and are examining the changes to the extended flexible scheme, which will be extended through to the end of October.

The Retail, hospitality and leisure grants of up to £25k each.

Small business grants of £10,000 for small businesses in receipt of Small business rate relief.

Additionally, the firm is working closely with local government, and the local MP, to help ensure that the information is available and clear for those businesses that would wish to apply for the discretionary ‘top up local business grant’ for those sharing premises, with others.

The firm has also successfully lobbied on behalf of it’s clients, where it was felt that reliefs available should be more readily accessible to those clients who have not easily fitted into the reliefs available, or where the processing of grants and loans has not met the expected timelines.



At this point the Firm want to emphasise that a “Bounce Back Loan’’ is very easy to apply for, and the majority of cases are showing funds being received in a short space of time (often within a few days).



The firm has also made available to clients a dedicated helpline, to assist with furlough and more complex HR issues, which has proved invaluable to their clients during the last few weeks.



Commenting recently, managing partner, Cliff Davidson said: "The last few months have been incredibly testing times for local businesses; our dedicated staff team have all been working remotely throughout this period, and we are delighted that we've been able to offer our clients such high levels of service, at such a crucial/difficult time, for business. I am really pleased what our relatively small, market town practice has achieved so far, in generating financial support, for our clients. We are all looking forward to continuing to support our clients, as they recover." www.cedas.co.uk