Covid-19 lifeline extended for small business

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 3rd June 2020 12:33
The application process for the latest small business grant support for those impacted by COVID-19, will be opened by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) from Tuesday, 2 June 2020.
 
The scheme is intended to help small and micro businesses that were not eligible for Small Business Grants or the majority of other government Covid-19 support schemes.
 
Cllr Peter Rawlinson SNC’s portfolio holder for finance and governance, said: “Things have evolved quickly during the pandemic and I’m glad government has been able to react to help those who fell through the net during the first round of grants.
 
“Our officers will be working hard to process applications as quickly as possible.”
The scheme is based on a limited pot of funding and the Council will be looking at how best to distribute the limited amount available to local businesses.
 
There will be a two-week window during which businesses can apply after which applications will be processed and paid.
 
After the window closes, no new applications can be considered.
 
Further information on the scheme, the policy and application process can be found on the Council’s website https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/COVID-19-business-grants.
 
