Rotary E-Club Community Wildflower Meadow

Author: Steve Howe Published: 4th June 2020 09:09

Yes, the meadow is now open. And what a beautiful sight it is.

Towcester Town Mayor, Richard Dallyn, opened the wildflower meadow on Sunday 31 May 2020, maintaining a social distance of course. It was a beautifully sunny morning which showed the meadow in its full glory.

A number of people were present (all at least two metres apart) including some who worked on the development of the meadow. It was quite a contrast to the weekend when we started - the rain was almost biblical.



Mayor Lisa Samiotis was game as she cut the first turf to get the project started. A lot has changed in eight months.

It was a lot of hard work but the hardest part was waiting for the flowers to emerge and wondering if they would. Luckily, the wait has been worth it, it is a joy.

However, the work doesn't stop here. It does need to be maintained and the Rotary E-Club welcomes assistance from members of the community to identify potential problems, trim the pathways so people can continue to walk through the meadow and yes to clear any dog excrement they see to keep it safe and pleasant for everyone.

The Rotary E-Club would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the development of the wildflower meadow and that includes the residents of Hazel Crescent that came out to help.

But we're not finished yet. The mound of turf next to the meadow is too heavy and thus too expensive to have it taken away. We could turn that into a number of things, for example, a series of bug hotels, or other wildlife habitats and plant some different meadow plants. Ideas are welcome.

However, we can't start yet because the surface of it is very uneven and we need it smoothed over first with a digger, so we don't end up creating a neighbourhood full of twisted ankles.

In the meantime please come and enjoy the wildflower meadow. See how many plants and wildlife you can identify.

It really is a place of calm and tranquility.

If you want to contact the Rotary E-Club about the wildflower meadow or want to find out more about Rotary and what it does please email secretary@rotaryeclub1070.org or visit our website www.rotaryeclub1070.org

