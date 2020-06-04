Towcester WI Planters Update

WI garden club members have made sure that the six planters in the Town, have not been abandoned during Covid 19 restrictions.

After a virtual meeting of the club it was decided to go ahead with the summer planting.

So plants were sourced and bought online and now the 3 containers in Sponne Centre, the 1 at the North end of Watling Street and the single planter in the South, on the corner of Marlow Road have now been planted up.



Then, Highways started to carry out the work we had asked for some time ago. The sites of the planters at the North and South approaches to the town were much neglected and badly needed a tidy up. So this work is being done and it will very much enhance the entrances to Towcester.



However, it does mean that we have had to delay the purchase and siting of a matching pair of planters for the North end of Watling Street and the old wooden container on the Aldi side of the road has had to be demolished.

Residents may have spotted that Highways has also moved the planter at Marlow Road away from the corner onto the A5.

We are very grateful to our sponsors for enabling us to carry out the work. Richmond Road corner is still to be tackled, and we will have to raid our own gardens to fill up the beds so that it all looks bright and colourful again.

In the past we have had the help of the Town Council watering team to keep all the plants nice and healthy during the summer, but this year, owing to the current situation, they are unable to help. So if there is a drought we may have a problem.



Like all gardeners, we need sunshine during the day and a gentle rain over night!

Our members hope their efforts will bring a little colour and brightness in these difficult times."



