Local News Northants County Council appoints new interim chief executive of Children's Trust Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 6th June 2020 09:38 Clive Heaphy will be joining the trust from Birmingham City

Clive Heaphy will be joining the trust from Birmingham City Council where he has been Chief Executive and Chief Finance Officer for the past two years, contributing to the Council’s long-term vision, policies and plans.



He brings with him a wealth of experience in local services, as a high performing, influential and successful public sector leader. He has extensive partnering, delivery and commercial skills that have been gained in a wide range of private, public and third sector organisations, including HS2 Ltd and Ofsted.



He has also committed himself to extensive voluntary work, including eight years as a Non-Executive Director of the Institute of Cancer Research.



Clive said: “I am thrilled to be joining Northamptonshire Children’s Trust and am eager to work with everyone at the Council to make a difference for children and young people in the area.



“We are living in difficult times at the moment but the launch of the Trust is a key priority – one that will allow us to provide the highest quality of services in our community.”



Plans to develop a Children’s Trust for Northamptonshire were announced by the government in May 2019 to drive improvement and sustainable change in children’s services in the county.



Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “The launch of the Trust remains a key component of our improvement programme and Clive possesses the wealth of experience needed to help drive forward progress of the establishment of the Trust.



“In turn, this will be essential in helping us move towards a position where we can serve the two new unitary authorities in March 2021. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Clive to the team.”



