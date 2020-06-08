Towcester Citizen of the Year 2020

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 8th June 2020 08:22

Former Town Mayor of Towcester, Cllr Lisa Samiotis, proudly presented her Mayor's Citizen of the Year Award to David Reed last week.

Former Town Mayor of Towcester, Cllr Lisa Samiotis, proudly presented her Mayor's Citizen of the Year Award to David Reed today.



The presentation would normally be made at the Annual Meeting of the Town Council (which this year was held online due to the lockdown), so instead, the presentation was made outdoors observing social distance rules (except for the ducks!).



David wears many hats: not only is he a Rotarian organising the Towcester Tidy Ups, but he is also an active member of the Royal British Legion, arranging the annual poppy appeal; and member of the local Wildlife Trust, helping to manage the Tove Wetlands.

He has also assisted with other town-wide initiatives, including the Centenary commemorations of World War 1. A deserving winner.



Submissions are now invited for this year's nominations for our new Town Mayor, Cllr Richard Dallyn, to consider in March 2021.

https://www.towcester-tc.gov.uk/citizens-award.html “





