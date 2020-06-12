Towcester Farmers Market is Back

NN12

Due to changes in regulations, the Towcester Farmers Market will be returning on Friday 12th June 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



The market will be smaller than usual as some stall holders are not ready to return, but it will include fresh fruit and veg, crayfish fish cakes, Debbies Foods, Bees Cakes, Gerrys Pantry, along with the usual eggs and bread too.



A brand new stall will also be there, the Really Good Group, selling quality burgers and sausages, having had to wait 3 months to start at the Towcester market. They have been selling online, offering home delivery, but now is a chance to see their produce in person.



Appropriate social distancing measures will be introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



This time, due to self isolation of the Lions members, the market will be run by the stall holders directly, but it is hoped that the Lions can return soon too if general conditions improve.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.