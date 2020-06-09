7 steps to perfectly pretty feet

Author: Georgina Published: 9th June 2020 13:03

It’s sandal season! Put your best foot forward and step into summer with our “letter box pedicure”, The perfect choice for a pampering pedicure. Pretty feet, here we come.

Your step by step guide for the Grafton Spa @Home Pedicure

A how-to video is available here: www.facebook.com/graftonSpa/videos/286766302726532

Welcome to The Letterbox Pedicure





The Soak

Boil enough water to cover your feet. Add ‘The Soak’ and mix thoroughly until completely dissolved. Ensure the water has enough time to cool for your feet to be comfortable. Soak for around 20 minutes.

The Scrub

Massage ‘The Scrub’ into the areas of hard skin, working it back and forth. When complete, remove ‘The Scrub’ with the water from ‘The Soak’ Dry your feet thoroughly, paying particular attention to the area between your toes.

The File

Using the special ‘Foot File,’ remove any remaining hard skin, in particular working on those stubborn areas where it is dead and dry.

The Trim

Now it’s time to work on your toenails! Make sure you cut straight across the nail. Ingrown toenails may well result if you cut down the sides. With ‘The File’ remove any sharp edges that might feel uncomfortable. Always work in one direction whilst filing. Going back and forth will cause the nail to flake and split.

The Cuticles

Work ‘The Cuticle’ cream over and around your nails, then push back the cuticles with ‘The Orange Wood Stick’ to gently remove the dead skin from the nail plate.

The Cream

Massage ‘The Foot Cream’ into your feet, toes and ankles.

If you would like to follow a restorative massage routine, you will find one at www.facebook.com/graftonspa/videos/3228634950489206

Sit comfortably and start with your right foot. Begin by massaging a small amount of your favourite foot cream or massage oil (almond or grapeseed oil are good choices) into your foot, supporting it on your opposite knee. Use your knuckles to massage the inner sole (this covers many reflex points and you may feel some sore spots as you knead).

To help tension headaches: Use your thumb to press the top of each toe, holding any sore spot for the count of ten while you deeply inhale and exhale, gently massaging any soreness away. Work around the base of the big toe, again deeply inhaling and exhaling as you ease tight spots between your thumb and forefinger. I sit in the bath holding my big toes – a weirdly effective way to relieve neck and headaches!

The Polish

First make sure there is no residue of oil or cream left on the nail plate by wiping with a little nail polish remover on a pad of cotton wool. Now you are ready for the final stage of your pedicure! For this you will need one layer of Base Coat, followed by two of your chosen colours, finishing with one or two of clear Top Coat. This will seal the colour in and leave your nails extra shiny!

Give feet an extra treat

For very dry feet, follow the above steps at the end of the day, adding a few drops of plant oil to your foot cream to enrich its emollient properties. Pop feet into a pair of loose fitting cotton socks and wear these overnight – you’ll wake up with super soft soles!

We do hope you have enjoyed your Grafton Spa at Home Pedicure! To find out about our special offers and our daily lockdown videos, please go to www.facebook.com/graftonspaor www.graftonspa.co.uk For an appointment when we reopen, contact Georgina directly on 07754940628

