Concessionary bus pass arrangements return to normal in Northants

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 10th June 2020 09:06

Concessionary bus pass arrangements in Northamptonshire will return to normal from June 15, 2020.

Concessionary bus pass arrangements in Northamptonshire will return to normal from June 15, 2020.

The passes allow eligible older and disabled people to travel for free from 9.30am to 11pm on weekdays, and all day at weekends and bank holidays.

In March, Northamptonshire County Council agreed to temporarily extend the current bus concessionary travel scheme to 24 hours a day to enable older and vulnerable residents to access essential services, such as early morning food shopping.

But with lockdown restrictions easing and social distancing measures remaining in place, the capacity of services may be reduced, therefore limited peak-hour travel is prioritised for those who may work in shops or factories, or for education.

County Council Cabinet Member for Place, Highways and the Environment, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Supermarkets are more accessible now than at the beginning of the crisis and the easing of lockdown restrictions means more people will be using public transport for work and school.

“Social distancing measures are in place on buses and as some services may be reduced, we want to ensure there is enough room on routes for workers and pupils, while ensuring concessionary pass holders can still enjoy free travel.”

For more information on concessionary bus passes, and their terms and conditions please visit https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/councilservices/northamptonshire-highways/buses/bus-passes/Pages/default.aspx.

