Onwards and Upwards

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 10th June 2020 09:43

Work at the TVC site in Towcester has been progressing steadily. The foundations and drainage are now in place and if you have travelled along Northampton Road recently, you may have noticed the steelwork that has been erected.

Despite the delay of 6-weeks when the site was closed due to COVID-19, we expect work to be completed by January 2021.

Once the building is open and restrictions are lifted we look forward to resuming our groups, such as Wednesday Tots and Youth Club.

Along with new initiatives like Luncheon Club and Coffee mornings we hope to play a significant part in helping the community to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

We will continue to work collaboratively with other groups, charities and professionals and will be pleased to offer space to Organisations that want to provide services within Towcester, such as supporting with financial or health issues.

CAN WE SUPPORT YOU NOW?

At Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship we regularly pray for our local community. If you would like prayer, we would love to hear from you. Please send us a message via social media:

You can also send an email to comms@tvbf.co.uk. We regularly post bible verses and events on social media, please follow us to stay informed.

For more information about how your family can access activities provided by our Youth, Children and Families Team Leader, please contact Melanie on youth@tvbf.co.uk

If you would like to support us financially so that we can make the TVC a comfortable and welcoming space for all users, please visit https://localgiving.org/tovevalleycentre to make a donation.

If you are a local business owner and would like to provide financial support or goods at reduced cost, please contact us contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk and we would be delighted to explain what we can offer in return

