NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester

Silverstone Protocol Practice for F1 Mercedes

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 9th June 2020 16:06

Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team practised protocols ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix next montBrackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team practised protocols ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix next month

Valtteri Bottas was behind the wheel of the team's 2018 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+, today as the Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team practised protocols ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix next month.

Tomorrow, Lewis will be driving the 2018 car at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

