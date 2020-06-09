Silverstone Protocol Practice for F1 Mercedes

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 9th June 2020 16:06

Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team practised protocols ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix next month

Valtteri Bottas was behind the wheel of the team's 2018 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+, today as the Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team practised protocols ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix next month.

Tomorrow, Lewis will be driving the 2018 car at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.