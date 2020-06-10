  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
You could have Towcester’s best kept garden

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 10th June 2020 11:57

One of the few benefits of the enforced lockdown has been the chance we've all had to be in our gardens.

Indeed, these outdoor spaces have probably never seen so much attention given to them as in recent weeks.

So, the Mayor of Towcester, Councillor Richard Dallyn is inviting anyone who’s proud of their garden to take part in the Town Council’s Best Kept Garden competition.

“You may never have thought your garden was up to much, but take another look, admire the plants you have, the colour they provide. You could be the winner,” said Councillor Dallyn.

If you live in Towcester, Wood Burcote or Caldecote, and you have a beautifully maintained private garden, then it’s simple to take part. You can even submit your neighbour or friend’s garden as an entry.

All the details are on the Towcester Town Council website in ‘the Community’ section where there is a form to complete.

The only criterion is the garden must be in public view, so back gardens don’t qualify.

“I’m looking forward to walking round the parish over the next few weeks and admiring what people have done. Then it will up to me as Mayor to decide who is the winner,” said Councillor Dallyn.

Make sure you submit your entries by July 31st 2020 at the latest.

Good luck!

