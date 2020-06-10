Hamilton concludes Silverstone protocol test
|Author: Bradley Lord
|Published: 10th June 2020 15:55
Lewis Hamilton the current World Champion was driving the Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas team's 2018 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+, at Silverstone today, as the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team concluded its protocols practice ahead of the first race of the 2020 F1 season in Austria next month.
