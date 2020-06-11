NN12

Local News Need some peaceful ‘me time’ in the fresh air after lockdown? Author: John Newman Published: 11th June 2020 11:06

FANCY enjoying the great outdoors with some post-lock down fishing this summer? It’s a great way to get away from it all and you can do it with the family or on your own, your choice!



You can pretty much do it on your own doorstep, too, as Towcester & District Angling Association provides some fine waters for the people of the town and the villages around it.



The new season starts/started on June 16 2020, and the club’s main waters include: Astwell Mill, two small picturesque lakes between Wappenham and Helmdon; Silverlake, a four-acre lake in peaceful countryside on the edge of Wappenham; and half a mile of rural canal near Cosgrove.



Between them they provide most common coarse fish species, including carp, tench and pike, and fun challenges to suit all levels of ability from novice to expert.



Newcomers and seasoned anglers alike might be wondering how – with so many shops still closed under pandemic regulations – they can get a TDAA ticket. No problem: just go to our new website



They are also available by post (cheques please) from TDAA c/o 62 Jenkinson Road, Towcester, NN12 6AW; or by ‘ring and collect’ from West End Garage, West End Farm Silverstone Tel: 01327 858509 and Weals Motoring & Leisure in Towcester on 07941 867535.



Various tackle shops in Northampton, Daventry and Milton Keynes also sell them ring-and-collect, and are listed on our website.



This could be a great time to join as, over the past 18 months, TDAA has spent several thousands of pounds and a lot of volunteer hours improving its Astwell and Silverlake waters. Extra fish are due to be stocked in both soon.



Everyone – including newcomers and ‘returnees’ – most welcome.



Enjoy your fishing.



John Newman.

T&DAA Development Officer.

