Motorsport UK invites children of NHS workers to join young karters as virtual Formula 1® Future Stars at the 2020 British Grand Prix

Author: Ben Buesnel Published: 12th June 2020 10:34

Motorsport UK, the national governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in the UK, is recognising the work of NHS frontline staff by offering their children the chance to become a virtual Formula 1® Future Star at this year’s British Grand Prix.

Open to those aged between seven and ten years old – on Sunday 2 August, the date of the British Grand Prix – Motorsport UK competition winners will become virtual FIA ‘F1 Future Stars’ for the day, appearing on worldwide TV coverage of the event during the national anthem ceremony.



‘F1 Future Stars’ was launched in 2018 by Formula 1 and the FIA, offering young motorsport enthusiasts the chance to accompany the F1 drivers on the start grid for the national anthem before each race. Due to the current global health context, Motorsport UK and Formula 1® are offering the experience virtually in 2020, with the opportunity exclusively available to both the children of Motorsport UK members who work for the NHS and Motorsport UK Kart licence holders, many of whom aspire to progress towards the pinnacle of the sport themselves.



Motorsport UK is pleased to announce nine-year-old Harry Freeman and eight-year-old Jesse Phillips as the first two 2020 ‘FIA F1 Future Stars’, having secured their places after winning the 2019 Motorsport UK Bambino Kart Time Trial and Race Championships respectively.



Motorsport UK is now looking to complete the F1 Future Stars line-up.



The governing body is inviting all eligible children within the specified age range* and with parental guidance to record a short video message (approximately 30 seconds), introducing themselves and stating:

Why they want to be an ‘FIA F1 Future Star’

What it would mean to them to represent either karting or the NHS at the British Grand Prix

Who their F1 hero (past or present) is and why?



To enter, visit motorsportuk.org/f1futurestars before 17:00 on Thursday 18 June. The video messages will be reviewed by a panel of experts from the world of Formula 1, after which the winners will be announced later this month.

Having first run the competition in 2018, Motorsport UK has so far given 20 lucky young karters a day they’ll never forget.



Laith Khan was a 2019 Future Star, his father Wasim, said: “Being an F1 Future Star has been a valuable and unforgettable experience for Laith. The great day at Silverstone has shown him where his karting can lead to in the future, and he has taken things more seriously and professionally than ever before. He now sees the sport from a very different perspective. Being a minority British Asian driver and being picked by Motorsport UK has shown Laith anything is possible.”



Dan Parker, Motorsport UK Karting Manager, said: “With four British drivers on the Formula 1 Grid, the strength of UK Karting is clear for all to see. We’re delighted to be working with Formula 1 again on this exciting competition. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any young karter and I encourage as many children as possible to enter and gain a real insight into the possibilities for their future career.”



*other eligibility criteria apply

