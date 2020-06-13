  • Bookmark this page

Last supermarket recycling sites in Towcester to close

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 13th June 2020 08:55
South Northamptonshire Council has taken the decision to remove the last two supermarket recycling facilities in Towcester following the provision of door-to-door recycling collection in the district and problems with fly-tipping and illegal use by businesses.

The sites are at Waitrose and Tesco and were put in many years ago for the use of residents before the blue bin household recycling service was provided to all households.

Demand for these sites has dropped significantly since then and continued misuse of the sites along with high costs for their operation has led to this decision.

All households in Towcester and surrounding villages have blue bins to recycle a range of materials including paper, card, glass bottles and jars, cans, tins and plastic pots, tubs and trays.

Extra recycling can be left next to the blue bin in a box or bag (not black bags please).

Alternatively, there are recycling facilities at Towcester Household Waste and Recycling Centre on Old Greens Norton Road, which is run by Northamptonshire County Council.  

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, portfolio holder for environmental services said: "Times have changed and the main reasons for us originally providing these sites no longer exist as the materials these sites take are now collected from everyone’s homes.

“Also, we have continued to see the unauthorised use of these sites by businesses as well as fly tippers, particularly at the Waitrose site, which is unsightly and costly to clear up.

“We hope that this does not cause any inconvenience to residents, but we do offer an excellent recycling service.  We will be monitoring both sites to avoid any ongoing problems with the dumping of waste."

The Council will be working with the store managers of both shops to minimise any ongoing problems with dumping. The decision will not affect the charity textile banks at both stores.

Information about the Council recycling services is available on the website: www.southnorthants.gov.uk

