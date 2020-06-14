Towcester festival defies Coronavirus

Author: Jim Lynch Published: 14th June 2020 09:22

David Reed left and Jim Lynch on the door at MidSummer Music



When the Prime Minister locked down the country in mid March, the organisers of Towcester’s annual Midsummer Music Festival thought their three-day event was finished before it started.



Joint-organiser Jim Lynch said, “We knew that social gatherings would be impossible so we set about organising a virtual festival”.



For the past seventeen years the Festival has taken place at up to a dozen venues, all within a short distance of Towcester Market Square, over three days around the time of the Summer Solstice. This year the three-day festival will be presented on the Towcester Midsummer Music Facebook page.



“Other than the venue, the Festival will be as big and varied as ever, said Jim Lynch. “We will have an opening ceremony by our Mayor Richard Dallyn, and then our audience will be treated to the very best of local music. We will have brass, folk, rock, pop, instrumental and jazz, something for everyone.”



Many of the performances have been recorded during lockdown and individual performers have played or sung in their own homes linked on-screen. The edited versions will be available for all to see from Friday 19th June 2020 at 7.00 pm.



In previous years profits from the Festival have gone to the Towcester Mayor’s charities. Though there’s no income from the event this year, viewers can still donate.

The Mayor Richard Dallyn has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support Northamptonshire as his charity. If you’d like to donate, go to justgiving.com and search for Towcester Town Mayor’s Charity 2020-21.

