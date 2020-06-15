NN12

Local News Council to spend share of £50 million to support businesses reopening Author: Gavin Moore Published: 15th June 2020 08:48 Materials to support the reopening of businesses being prepared for delivery at The Forum in South Northants.



Support packs, including social distancing posters and floor decals, are being delivered to high street businesses after South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) was allocated up to £83,000 to support the reopening of shops.



With the Government set to allow retail businesses to reopen on Monday, 15 June 2020, SNC is urging business owners to follow government guidance on how to reopen their businesses safely.



Funding to support the reopening of businesses comes from the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for business owners, facing forced closures, financial pressures and staff shortages.



“It is understandable that the prospect of reopening with new safety measures in place may cause some concern.



“And it’s not just about Covid-19 protection - there are issues like ensuring that water systems are safe as there is a risk of Legionnaires’ disease from water system stagnation.



“We’re asking businesses to read through the Government advice for their particular sector and our Environmental Health team are ready to answer any questions which arise.”



Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “Small businesses are an essential component of the local economy. Our high street retail outlets employ local people, supply important services, and are key to encouraging visitors to the district.



“We will be working hard to support them and get the South Northants economy back up and running.”



All business owners have a legal duty to ensure the safety of staff and other persons in the workplace, and this duty includes reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19.



The Government has produced guidance for different types of business to help them assess risks and work safely during the pandemic. This can be found at -



Businesses which reopen will not be inspected automatically, but the Government advice requires them to display a poster at their entrance confirming they have read and implemented the guidance.



The poster can be downloaded via -



