  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

West Northamptonshire deserves better than this unelected, anti-democratic Kangaroo Council the Tories have created

Author: Kate Allan - Lib Dem Published: 15th June 2020 16:45
“The council leader will tell you that everyone is ‘sitting on the same side of the table’. The reality? There isn’t room. 8 out of 10 of those sitting at the table are Conservative,” sums up Liberal Democrat Councillor Mark Allen. “We’re in for Northampton County Council Mark 2 and we know how well Mark 1 turned out.”“The council leader will tell you that everyone is ‘sitting on the same side of the table’. The reality? There isn’t room. 8 out of 10 of those sitting at the table are Conservative,” sums up Liberal Democrat Councillor Mark Allen. “We’re in for Northampton County Council Mark 2 and we know how well Mark 1 turned out.”
 
Where is the democracy in our local government? Asks the Liberal Democrats following the first meeting of the shadow executive for the new West Northamptonshire Shadow Council as the Tories act politically to promote cronyism over competence.  
 
“The Leader and his Executive are unelected - like all of the Shadow Council - because of election delays. Some councillors have been in post for six years. The leader of the council is unelected as leader.  He has been anointed by the Tory central government. Where is the democracy for local government?” asks Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun.
 
“The leader has been trumpeting a ‘fresh approach and a bright future.  But here’s the truth,” comments Liberal Democrat Councillor Jonathan Harris. “It’s far from a fresh and bright approach – it’s the same regime. To make matters worse, the cost of this exercise is 55 million pounds to put things right because the Conservatives got them so wrong.”
 
Liberal Democrats believe that the best way to involve all sections of the community would be to create an atmosphere and system that involves every political party equally. West Northamptonshire faces a unique choice in May 2021. The groundwork for the new council, its finances and its services are being laid now.
 
A number of Task and Finish groups designed to shape the future of your council have been based on the current makeup of the existing councils meaning that of 50 councillors involved in the groups only 20% will not be a member of the Conservative party. This is flawed as it is based on out of date election results harking back to 2015.
 
Liberal Democrats would involve equal numbers of councillors across all parties and invite community interest representatives.  As it stands, the majority of people deciding the future of local government and its services will be from the same party that failed to run the County Council effectively, the Conservatives.
 
“The council leader will tell you that everyone is ‘sitting on the same side of the table’. The reality? There isn’t room. 8 out of 10 of those sitting at the table are Conservative,” sums up Liberal Democrat Councillor Mark Allen. “We’re in for Northampton County Council Mark 2 and we know how well Mark 1 turned out.”

It appears that nothing has changed from the disastrous way Northamptonshire County Council has been run for decades.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies