Five amazing reasons to cleanse your skin!

Author: Georgina Published: 16th June 2020 20:25

The importance to a Deep Cleanse...

Cleansing goes without saying, man or woman, young or old this will help you all. Cleansing removes dirt, oil and other debris, that build up on the skin throughout the day.

Everyday cleansing is essential but Especially during this pandemic removing any traces of covid-19 are paramount.

Without cleansing, dirt and grim will settle on your face, triggering unwanted skin problems.

Cleansing maintains the proper PH of the skin, thus helping you achieve adequate hydration for your skin.

1.

Research shows cleansing before bed is essential to look younger for longer! Overnight your skin goes into “repair mode” and our skin needs oxygen to repair itself.

Sleeping with your makeup on deprives it of this vital nutrient.

When makeup and grime is left on, it blocks the natural exfoliation process, which leaves your skin looking grey and dull.

2.

Night-time cleansing is essential for letting anti-aging ingredients work. Did you know – Nocturnal blood flow in the skin is higher? And of course, when the blood flow is increased so is the absorption and penetration of active ingredients. So, if you don’t cleanse your face before bed it’s a missed opportunity to do something great with your skin and wake up with softer, smoother, clearer skin.

3.

Forgoing a night-time cleanse will give you open pores.

First consider that the excess sebum (oil) and dead skin cells, pollution, free radicles are sitting on your face, not to mention makeup. (and by the way just because you don’t wear foundation doesn’t let you off)

When makeup is left on it can seep deep down, clogging up all of your pores, and due to the decline of collagen as e get older the pores do not snap back as easily once they’ve become enlarged.

Leaving said makeup on can generate free radicals and the collagen break down.

4.

Night-time cleansing prevents skin dehydration

Skin temperature rises over night which leads to trans-epidermal water loss (evaporation)

This is part causes the skin to lose a significate portion of water at night which is why our skin can feel tight and itchy at night.

Thus if you don’t cleanse your face you can’t apply a moisturiser which will help hydrate your skin while you sleep.

5.

Daytime cleansing prevents excess oil production

I know what you are thinking, so why then do I have to cleanse again in the morning? As we have learned, overnight your skin recovers, which means in the morning you have more dead skin cells to get rid of, and more excess sebum to emulsify.

These cannot be rinsed away with mere water.

Water only removes about 65% of oil and debris from the surface of the skin. Think about what you are leaving behind. – Yikes!

Do you really want to put your moisturiser or makeup on top of all of dead skin cells and excess oi? Would you skip brushing your teeth in the morning?

So what type of cleanser?

Do you like a milky texture? Perhaps you use wet wipes, you know its bad but its so quick! Have you thought about a cleansing water? Just as quick but so much better for your skin.

Marcella waters are also so quick and easy to use.

Are you the type of person to just use your shower gel? Have you ever thought about how stripping that is? You should try a cleansing foam that you can take in the shower, take to the gym (when they reopen) cleansing gels are also nice and easy to use and you can use and remove with warm water.

Do you like a gadget? Well, For an Expert deep cleanse, you can use an Ionic Sonic cleansing brush.

Three simple steps to utterly amazing skin.

Cleanse with the brush,

Exfoliate with the brush,

remove with warm water and apply a skin repair serum.

