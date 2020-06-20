Beer in time for Father's Day

Author: John Evans Published: 16th June 2020 23:04

It will be available from outside the Mill this Saturday 20 June 2020 from between 11am-3pm for all Click and Collect purchases - and just in time for Father's Day.

If you've been enjoying the sunshine with a few beers and need to replenish your supply then there is good news - Towcester Mill Brewery's pop-up bottle shop is coming to the Mill once again!



"We've got pre-packed cases of 12 x 500ml bottles available of Bell Ringer, Black Fire and Crooked Hooker," explained director, John Evans. "And, as it's Father's Day this Sunday, we've also added a three bottle gift pack to our online options - for just £10. The gift pack will be ready filled with a 500ml bottle of each of those three beers, perfect for treating a very special dad!"



"To ensure we comply with the two-metre social distancing recommendations, we are politely asking that all customers order and pay online by using our Click & Collect Service. All you then need to do is pull up outside the Mill and collect the beer, ensuring it is as quick and safe a system as possible."



For those of you who have been out and about in Towcester you may have noticed that the Mill's car park is in the process of being resurfaced. This does mean that access is very limited so when you do come to collect your order please walk if you can or park nearby.



"We hope you are able to continue to support us as it means so much to all the team," added John. "Watch this space for news of us re-opening in the near future!"



All orders must be purchased online via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

