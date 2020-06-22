Birth registrations service to go online in Northants

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 18th June 2020 12:48

Following Government guidance clarifying that registration services are now permitted to open in England, Northamptonshire County Council’s registration service will re-open to take birth registrations, notice of marriage and corrections via an online booking system from Monday 22 June 2020 Following Government guidance clarifying that registration services are now permitted to open in England, Northamptonshire County Council’s registration service will re-open to take birth registrations, notice of marriage and corrections via an online booking system from Monday 22 June 2020

Following Government guidance clarifying that registration services are now permitted to open in England, Northamptonshire County Council’s registration service will re-open to take birth registrations, notice of marriage and corrections via an online booking system from Monday 22 June 2020.

Initially, face to face appointments will take place by invitation only and customers with outstanding exceptional birth registrations or those who had their birth registration appointment cancelled when lockdown was first implemented will be contacted first.

Customers will be asked to complete and return a birth registration questionnaire in advance to minimise their time in the office, and will then be contacted to arrange an appointment. The number of people attending the office will be kept to the legal minimum required to complete a legal registration and all payments for certificates will be taken in advance.

Following Public Health guidance, screens have been installed in each office and wipes, hand gel and pens have been distributed across the service. We are still awaiting Government confirmation as to when ceremonies can be recommenced.

Cllr Sandra Naden-Horley, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Community Services said: “Health and safety is our number one priority and we are currently working to implement measures which will safeguard our staff, colleagues and customers before fully opening up face to face services.

“The past few months have been unprecedented and we are now facing a backlog of appointments which will take some time to manage. Further Government announcements are also expected in the next few weeks which we will respond to accordingly.

“We appreciate that this has been, and will continue to be, a very challenging time and we thank all our service users for their patience and support.”

Further updates about the service are available on the registrations website. This will be updated when appointments are available to book.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.