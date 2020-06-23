How to create Beautiful Sun-kissed makeup

Author: Georgina Published: 23rd June 2020 12:48

Beauty Tips by Georgina from Grafton Spa & Wellness Beauty Tips by Georgina from Grafton Spa & Wellness

Apply the soft base colour all over the eye to give a perfect creamy base, then using the mid tone colour apply to the eye socket. Use your crease brush to take the darkest colour and apply in the crease of the eye, working half way along, and along the lash line to create a smoky effect.

Using the other mid-tone colour apply down the centre of the socket to enhance the natural eye colour.

Fishing with the lightest colour under the brow to highlight.

Eyeshadows: Fantasy, Breeze, Fairy Dust, Whimsical

Bronzer: Sun-Sational

Highlighter: Lunar

Highlighter: Solar

Eyeshadows: Paradise, Euphoria, Warmth, Unleashed

Bronzer: Sun-Drenched

During the video I show both a daytime look in to evening wear blending all four colours to create a soft sun kissed effect. £29.95

How to create Beautiful Sun-kissed makeup:Unlock your inner beauty spirit with Mii’s Dreamscape Palette, a blissful silky makeup palette that delivers dreamy, sun-dappled colour with ease. Includes four ultra-pigmented eyeshadows that can be worn individually or blended together, a sun-kissed bronzer and a pearlescent highlighter, sealed with a precious golden clasp. Unfold the mirrored palette and reveal your true self.



Finish the eyes with our new long wearing Skyliner Eye Pencil which glides on smoothly giving richly-pigmented definition. Buildable and blendable, with volcanic pumice for a smooth glide, high impact colour with a weightless feel, and a built-in sharpener for precise eyeliner application.

Available in 3 shades: Midnight (black), Twilight (dark brown), Evening Blue (navy blue). £13.95

Apply your favourite mascara to lengthen and volumise your lashes - We use Blinc, the primer and mascara are on offer at £45 for both.



Next apply the bronzer to the contour lines of your face, concentrating on where the sun would naturally hit your skin and shadow. Then apply the highlighter to your upper check bone, above the brow bone, a swoosh down your nose and a pinch over your Cupid’s bow.



Finish your look by Drenching your lips in a burst of feel-good colour with Mii’s HydraBoost Lip Lover lipstick. Our most innovative lipstick formula yet – for smoother, fuller lips, the dual-action, silver-encased Lip Lover delivers highly-pigmented colour with hydrating care.

Wrapped around a colour bullet, the nourishing core is packed with water-binding, volume-boosting hyaluronic acid, to give lips a healthy, plumped look. The Ayurvedic herb swertia chirata extract supports skin cell regeneration and strengthens the fragile lip area. Designed to smooth fine lines, this moisturising lip treatment instantly gives a punchy payoff and a juicy glossy finish. Dermatologist tested formula and Suitable for vegans. £17.50

Choose from six gorgeous sun kissed colours

Summer lovin, Beach bum, Nudist, Flamingo, Tutti Fruity and Hot Tropics!



For the full tutorial follow the video



https://www.facebook.com/graftonSpa/videos/3272172999482953/



Did you know we are doing an NHS pamper day on Sunday 5th July 11am -3pm

Are you an NHS worker or know someone who is, and would benefit from having a priority slot with our hair and beauty team?



For all your hair and beauty needs call Georgina directly on 07754940628



Bookings are now being taken from Tuesday 7th July 2020!





Georgina Pearse



Just4You Beauty & Hair

Grafton Spa & Wellness



Georgina@graftonspa.co.uk



01327 810058

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.