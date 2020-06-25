NN12

Local News Northants Libraries to introduce phased reopening Author: Holly Skelton Published: 25th June 2020 08:08 Following the government announcement that libraries are able to re-open to the public in early July, Northamptonshire Libraries will be introducing a phased reopening to ensure the safety of both staff and customers. Following the government announcement that libraries are able to re-open to the public in early July, Northamptonshire Libraries will be introducing a phased reopening to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.



From Monday, 6 July 2020, seven of the county’s libraries will reopen to ensure accessibility for the maximum number of customers. The libraries to reopen are Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Brackley, Kettering, Weston Favell, Daventry and Oundle, with initial opening times being Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10- 4pm, and Saturdays from 10 – 2pm.



Due to the necessity for safe ways of working, including rigorous cleaning regimes and the management of staff timetabling, library services will initially be restricted to:



A signposting enquiry service

Access to the internet by booked appointment

A select and collect lending service by prior arrangement only

The normal range of activities and browsing will not be possible at this stage and customers visiting the library may find they need to wait outside to be assisted by staff.



Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of the council, said: “We are pleased to be able to reopen our libraries as lockdown measures are eased. The phased reopening will ensure that health and safety measures are in place and social distancing guidelines can be adhered to, to protect both our staff and customers.



“We have ensured that our popular library services are available online throughout lockdown, and look forward to gradually being able to offer these in our libraries once again.”



Further information will be available on the website as matters progress.