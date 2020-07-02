Council prepares job seekers for Covid recovery

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 26th June 2020 08:03

As the full impact of Covid-19 on the economy continues to emerge, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) is making sure job seekers have the best opportunities through a series of webinars.

The series of nine online workshops kick off on Thursday, 2 July 2020 with a session entitled Looking to the Future which will help participants understand where the opportunities will be and what the workplace will look like.

SNC has teamed up with partners in the successful Job Club programme; CWR Consultancy Ltd, and The Mallows Company, and will also be working with the University of Northampton (UON) on a programme to support business start-ups.

Charlotte Sykes director of CWR, said: “We’ve been an SNC Job Club partner for the past 10 years and we are delighted to join forces to offer invaluable support to all those in the local community through these workshops.”

Charlotte Patrick, key sector and knowledge transfer manager at the UON, said: “Since the beginning of lockdown our Business Support Team has sought to understand the needs of businesses in the county including start-ups.

“In addition to one to one support and online masterclasses, we have brought together UON academic expertise and local partners to deliver a comprehensive programme of webinars to help local businesses survive the challenges of Covid-19 and to plan for the recovery.”

Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “The health emergency has presented some unique challenges and what worked before might not work now.

“We have a well-educated population in the district, and I want to make sure South Northants talent is ahead of the game and ready to play a key role in the recovery.”

Participants have the flexibility to choose which workshops that they are most interested in. There is no requirement to attend all workshops.

How competent is your CV – revamp your profile and ensure your CV is competitive and avoids common pitfalls

Are you selling yourself short – how to present yourself positively and how to answer interview questions successfully

Why do you work, wellbeing around job seeking – go back to basics and rethink what we expect from work and discover new skills developed during the lockdown

Presenting your digital self and guarding your digital footprint – how to introduce yourself to potential employers in emails, letters and applications to make a positive impact

Business support – online networking – Connecting with local businesses and UoN’s accredited advisors

Other highlights of the webinar programme, include:Our weekly Job Clubs at libraries in Towcester and Brackley have been suspended, but our online service has been developed for employment support which includes access to expert partners.For information on the Job Club, the full webinar programme and how to register, visit www.southnorthamptonshire.gov.uk/jobclub

