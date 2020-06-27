Reduction in number of Northants COVID-19 cases and deaths is welcome but caution is needed

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 27th June 2020 09:17

Northamptonshire is starting to see a fall in the number of new COVID-19 related cases.

After several weeks where the number of COVID-19 related cases and deaths had not been falling in line other areas of the country, Northamptonshire is now starting to see a reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

This is welcome news as town centres start to reopen, retailers return to business and more students return to school. However, caution must be advised and the public are being reminded once again of the need to comply with social distancing and hand hygiene measures.

Director of Public Health for Northamptonshire, Lucy Wightman said: “Whilst there are increasing signs of normality returning, we must remember that the virus continues to be in circulation and the risk posed by local outbreaks remains significant.

“It is important that we all recognise that regular and thorough hand washing, maintaining distance from others and wearing face coverings where appropriate, are all part of keeping us safe while the Coronavirus is in circulation. The ‘new normal’ means that these measures should remain part of our everyday lives until such time as we are able to find a vaccine.

“The aim of these measures is to keep the infection rate low, prevent outbreaks which can overwhelm health services and to save lives. Following these social distancing and other infection prevention and control guidelines gives us the best chance of keeping the virus transmission under control.

“I continue to urge the Northamptonshire public to act responsibly in order to reduce the transmission of the virus and reduce the risk to our local communities.”

Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of / change in sense of smell or taste) should self-isolate with their household and visit nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119 to find out how they can get tested.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted.

People who have had close recent contact with someone with coronavirus must then self-isolate for 14 days, if they are advised to do so by the NHS test and trace service, to help contain the spread of infection.

