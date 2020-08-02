F1 fans told to enjoy grand prix events from home

Author: Northants Police Published: 26th June 2020 16:10

The circuit will host the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix from July 31 to August 2 2020 and the Emirates Formula 1 70th anniversary Grand Prix on August 7 – 9 2020. Both of these events will take place behind closed doors in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As Silverstone gears up to play its part in a unique season of F1 racing, fans are urged to enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their own homes as plans get underway to hold two Formula 1 races at the Northamptonshire venue behind closed doors.

The circuit will host the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix from July 31 to August 2 2020 and the Emirates Formula 1 70th anniversary Grand Prix on August 7 – 9 2020. Both of these events will take place behind closed doors in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The event organisers have put strict and robust measures in place to minimise the risk of infection and to protect the race personnel, event staff and the local community. Any uncontrolled gathering of people in the area would not only compromise the event but the entire Formula 1 season.

Superintendent Dennis Murray, the Event Commander, said:

“We completely understand fans may be tempted to be close to the circuit for the races but unfortunately that will not be possible this year and access to the local area will be extremely restricted.

“I am urging fans to enjoy these events from home as it will not be permissible, or in fact possible, to spectate from the perimeter fences. Anybody attempting to do so will be turned away by Silverstone security who will be tightly controlling these areas, or my officers.

“Though the races are being held behind closed doors, the security measures we are putting in place will be as stringent as ever. We are working alongside the circuit to deliver two safe events for both the participants, their teams and our local communities.”

Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone, commented:

"The British Formula 1 fans are the most passionate in the world but we ask that they do not attempt to travel to the Silverstone area over these first two weekends in August. 2020 is unique and so many sacrifices have already been made by so many, however, as a motorsport community, we must work together to avoid compromising the Formula 1 season and to help Silverstone protect its neighbours."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.