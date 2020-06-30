A ‘THANK YOU’ surprise for county-wide NHS teams

Author: Carla Renton Published: 30th June 2020 09:14

THANK YOU NHS rainbow hearts have appeared at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust buildings overnight



Team NHFT staff were delighted to come into work this morning to a special thank you from Northamptonshire County Council and their highway service provider, KierWSP.



Road markings thanking the NHS and featuring a rainbow heart have been painted on the approach roads into NHFT sites across the county, including Berrywood Hospital (Northampton), Corby Community Hospital, Cynthia Spencer Hospice (Northampton), Danetre Hospital (Daventry), Isebrook Hospital (Wellingborough) and St Mary’s Hospital (Kettering).



The Northamptonshire Highways team engaged the support of specialist road markers WJ Lining and local traffic management contractor EM Pells to help them complete the artworks, which follows similar markings that appeared at Kettering General and Northampton General Hospitals last month.



NHFT’s Chief Operating Officer, Jean Knight, said, “What a fantastic surprise for our teams and services that are spread out all over the county.



Team NHFT has continued to provide mental health and community-based services across Northamptonshire during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is great to see this recognised with this lovely tribute to our staff. The support that we’ve received from the local community and other key workers has been brilliant and we will keep working hard to make a difference for the people of Northamptonshire.”

Councillor Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for highways and place, has said previously about the tributes: “The work that is being carried out by everyone at the NHS is phenomenal and we just wanted to do our bit to show support by adding a splash of colour in a sign of solidarity with NHS workers.

“Our highway crews have continued to ensure roads are safe and open for all key workers and to make sure essential journeys can be made. It has been amazing to see how people have shown their gratitude and it’s important to let all key workers know that they are appreciated.”

