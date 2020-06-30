Your essential guide to safe home viewings

Published: 30th June 2020

Five top tips for safer home viewings.

Welcome to this week’s column, hope you are well.

Since restrictions on the English housing market were lifted you may be one of the millions of people raring to go with home-moving plans.



We, like all estate agents, are open again and you can now do those home viewings you’ve been waiting to do for weeks.



However, certain precautions need to be taken by everyone involved so that we all stay safe.

In order to save you time and avoid any possible mix-ups, we’ve put together five pre-viewing questions for your estate agent.



Is a virtual viewing available?

Many agents offer a video tour of the property and this can be a great way to get a feel for the home beforehand to ensure whether it’s still worth looking at in person.



You may be able to tell straight away whether the house does, or does not, tick the boxes you need it to. If it doesn’t, you’ll save yourself, the seller, and the agent some time and trouble.



Can you confirm no one in the seller’s household has displayed any symptoms in the last two weeks?

Agents shouldn’t be arranging property viewings if anyone involved has shown any symptoms, but it’s still wise to double check.



And of course, if you or anyone in your household has any suspected symptoms, please don’t go to any house viewings (or anywhere, for that matter).



Can I bring someone with me?

Depending on the circumstances, some agents may have a policy of only one person being allowed at a house viewing at a time.



You might want to ask about this before the appointment, as bringing the family along only to find out they’ll have to wait in the car may be a bit of a letdown!



Should I bring my own PPE equipment, or will this be provided?

Some agents may offer face masks, disposable gloves, and hand sanitiser at a viewing. Not all do, though, so it’s worth checking beforehand. Best to bring your own, just in case.



Any questions about the property or area

The less time spent at a viewing, the safer it is for everyone. Much of the time at a viewing is used for asking questions that could easily be asked before or after the actual appointment.



So put some thought into what you need to know, and make sure you have your questions ready.



And remember, during the viewing, always follow these three rules:

Maintain a 2m distance from anyone you aren’t living with wherever possible.

Wash or sanitise your hands regularly (and thoroughly) and avoid touching your face – this remains one of the most effective ways to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Look, don’t touch – avoid contact with door handles, furniture, countertops, etc.

Hope this helps. Happy viewing.



Property Q&A: Second week of our new feature which we hope you find useful, this week’s question of use to families with schoolchildren.



Q. Does this property fall within Sponne School catchment area?

A: If you find the property on Rightmove, look below the picture carousel and click the school checker tab, you will see a list of all Primary and Secondary and Independent Schools within the area. You can even see the latest Ofsted reports and link through to their websites.

If you have a question for us please e-mail it to me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk. I look forward to hearing from you.

Badby & Farthingstone CC news: with a start finally looking likely next month for recreational cricket, the club are busy painting the pavilion.



The players should be fit and raring to go with all the netting that’s been taking place, allowing for social distancing rules.



Great to see some new faces up there too which will help boost the playing squad for the coming months.



Help to Buy Scheme: available on all Moat Lane development properties in Towcester with part exchange also considered. Contact us on (01327) 359164.



Monthly draw: make July the month you win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed) or a one month’s membership at Whittlebury Hall Leisure Club.



How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Wednesday July 29 2020 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.



If you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win one of these great prizes on offer call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Until next time.

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow

Tel: (01327) 359164

Fax: (01327) 359166

