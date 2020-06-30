Business Recovery Means Real Work Skills

Author: Ilham Abou Rahme Published: 30th June 2020 09:51

Starting Tuesday 7th 2020 July and for the next six Tuesdays, The Mallows Company (TMC) is working in Partnership with the South Northants Council Job Club to run free employment and guidance webinars.

The SNC Job Club provides free employment support for both residents and employers within South Northamptonshire. From redundancy support, to all aspects of help for unemployed residents, the SNC Job Club is a one-stop shop that is completely free of charge.

The Mallows Company is a designated provider of Information, Advice and Guidance across Northamptonshire. Through a team of highly qualified and experienced advisers, they offer impartial help to assist with training and work opportunities but also tailored support to individuals in and out of work.

Cllr Stephen Clarke, South Northamptonshire Council’s portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “The health emergency has presented some unique challenges and what worked before might not work now.

“We have a well-educated population in the district, and I want to make sure South Northants talent is ahead of the game and ready to play a key role in the recovery.”

The webinars will cover a range of topics to help cope with current challenges, skills development, personal wellbeing and learn top tips for landing a new job. Workshops are delivered online, via zoom, with log-in details provided after registration.

TMC’s Manager, Ilham Abou Rahme, says “This partnership offers a great opportunity to support Unemployed, Furloughed or Redundant individuals in unlocking their full potential post Covid-19 lockdown and equip them with the right tools to get back on the career ladder”.

The First Webinar is on CVs and takes place via live interactive Zoom on Tuesday, 7 July 2020 from 11:30 – 12:30.

It covers: CV Building / Creating a competent CV session - Revamp your profile and ensure your CV is competitive and avoids pitfalls. After the session you can get free individual ongoing support to get the CV finalised as quickly as possible and advice about how to get the CV online.



Customer Feedback

“I started getting support through The Mallows Company as I had been out of work for a year after a stroke. My confidence was low and I was not sure if I was able to return to work, certainly not the sort of demanding catering roles I used to undertake. I was encouraged and helped to look for suitable roles recognising I was trying to find my feet again and that I was really looking for something part time, certainly to begin with. I have now secured around 20 hours a week in a retail role in Towcester. I had the confidence to hand my CV in when I saw that there was a vacancy and the CV Employment Consultant had prepared for me, and my improved interview skills, paid off for me. This is all very different to a few months ago before I got the support, so I am very happy with the programme and help received”. Ellie, Towcester

Book your place on the first webinar now by going to this link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-competent-is-your-cv-tickets-111112739194



