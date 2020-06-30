Towcester Camera Club - Summer Speaker Series 2020

Author: Anne Gray Published: 30th June 2020 12:48

If you have a genuine interest in photography, you shouldn’t miss this!

Towcester Camera Club is going from strength to strength, with new initiatives for the coming months, including a stunning, virtual Summer Speaker Series open to the general public. The club is pleased to showcase the work of four accomplished speakers ranging from sports action through architecture, creative flower and portrait photography, giving those with an interest in photography or art a wonderful opportunity to watch – in the comfort of your own home – displays of image and technique covering a range of genres by fantastic practitioners of their art.

A dedicated link will be provided to subscribers at £5 per event or £15 for all four events via http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/summer-speakers.php with further detail on each event and speaker provided on the website. The updated club website highlights a special membership offer available to those subscribing for the full series and also details other summer activities and forward programme at www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk .

The first event in this special series is on Wednesday 8th July 2020 @ 7:30pm via ZOOM:

David Keep - "Sports Images with Impact 1 - moving beyond the record shot". A selection of David’s outstanding images covering sport and much more can be viewed at https://www.davidkeepphotography.co.uk

Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just two external competitions each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional.

COVID-19 developments have necessitated Towcester Camera Club switching temporarily from bi-weekly physical meetings to bi-weekly virtual meetings.

The club will resume physical meetings only when advice suggests that it is safe to do so. In the meantime, members have continued to meet virtually and successfully, using the ZOOM platform.

In fact, the Zoom platform has provided a view of what is possible: it has allowed members to develop learning in ways that are not easy to deliver to a physical audience. The club's range has broadened and members are actively sharing ideas and techniques via monthly set themes and image sharing. From September the club will be introducing a third (virtual) session per month following a rotating programme of “Monthly Challenge", "Camera Club Surgery" and "Competition Readiness".

The club is happy to answer enquiries via its website contact page http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/ or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/

Anne Gray – Chairperson, Towcester Camera Club

