Towcester & District Angling Association Silverlake Update

Author: John Newman Published: 1st July 2020 08:44

Following the recent upgrade to our website, non-members or members inviting friends are now able to purchase day tickets for Silverlake at Wappenham online via PayPal or credit/debit cards. The cost remains unchanged at £8 for non-members.

The only stipulation is that the date you are going fishing at Silverlake must be filled in otherwise the ticket will be invalid. Just take your PayPal receipt and or email confirmation to provide confirmation if asked by a Bailiff. Purchase at https://www.t-daa.uk/silverlake.htm
 
Now that the National match calendar has been finalized we have been able to publish the T&DAA match calendar on the website. View at https://www.t-daa.uk/matches.htm

We will be publishing any matches at club waters on our Facebook page so that members can avoid the date if not participating in the match.

There will be a match at Silverlake on July 5th 2020, so members might like to revise their plans.

Above all, enjoy your fishing.
 
 
John Newman.
T&DAA Development Officer.

