The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

The time has come to bring your luscious locks out of lockdown

Author: Georgina Published: 1st July 2020 11:11
The time has come to bring your luscious locks out of lockdown The time has come to bring your luscious locks out of lockdownWith Boris lifting some of the restrictions last week it has meant that more non essential shops are now allowed to start opening. 
 

As from Saturday 4th July 2020  you can now go to a hair salon and get your hair cut.

The 43 page document on how to deal with customers and how to set out the new salon through this period has been overwhelming.

BUT 

Here at Just 4 You Hair & Beauty and Grafton Spa We have had to undertake a complete renovation. Removing anything that isn’t essential and creating more space to be in line with the new government guidelines. 

In the Hair Salon we have a duty to reduce any risk to the lowest reasonably practicable level by taking preventative measures. 

A few points we must consider:

In the context of COVID-19 protecting the health and safety of the Grafton Spa team and you, the clients, we will be working through these steps:


  • Ensuring both staff and clients who feel unwell stay at home and do not attend the premise.
  • We will be sending out consultation forms prior to any appointment.
  • In every doorway there is now a hand washing station, increasing the frequency of handwashing and surface cleaning.
  • Where the social distancing guidelines cannot be followed in full, in relation to a hair cut for example, we take all the mitigating actions possible to reduce the risk of transmission between our staff and clients.
  • Clearly, when providing close contact services, it often may not be possible to maintain social distancing guidelines (2m, or 1m apart with risk mitigation, is acceptable). As a result, personal protective equipment in the form of a visor will be required to mitigate the risk.
  • Further increasing the frequency of hand washing and surface cleaning.
  • Keeping your appointment time as short as possible.
  • Because our team are wearing a visors, screens will not provide additional protection between the practitioner and the individual. 
  • Instead everyone working in close proximity for an extended period of time must wear a visor.
  • Using back-to-back or side-to-side working (rather than face-to-face) whenever possible.
  • Using a consistent pairing system, defined as fixing which workers work together, if workers have to be in close proximity (defined as being within arm’s-length of someone else for a sustained period of time).
  • Staggered appointment times so less contact with other guests. 
  • Online payment schemes
  • High risk hours between 9am-11am 
  • Entrance and Exit doors so no cross over.

We have cleared the salon to create extra space and allow social distancing where possible.

💙🤍💙We have an NSH day and Key Worker day on Sunday 5th July 💙🤍💙

We have extended our opening hours so we can treat those who have looked after us! 


To book any Hair appointment - call/text Georgina directly 07754940628
Or email 

We look forward to pampering you again soon! 

