Silverstone Experience Museum to reopen on 20th July 2020

Author: Katie Tyler Published: 2nd July 2020 08:20

First chance for motorsport fans to get their racing fix • Family attraction brings STEM topics to life for children • Museum achieves Visit England’s ‘We’re Good to Go’ status

The Silverstone Experience will reopen its doors on 20 July, giving motorsport fans the chance to get their racing fix after months of lockdown. Visitors will be able to get close to cars and bikes from seven decades of motorsport history and experience the Ultimate Lap – an immersive cinema show.

The museum team has worked hard during lockdown to prepare for a safe and fun experience for all visitors and has achieved the Visit England consumer mark ‘We’re Good to Go’. Built in a restored WW2 RAF hangar, The Silverstone Experience is a huge indoor space allowing for easy social distancing and timed entry tickets will be limited each day.

Visitors will be encouraged to use stylus pens to operate touchscreen interactives, and hand sanitiser stations have been set up around the exhibition. With a strong focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) the family-friendly interactive museum is perfect for a family day out, and is located in rural Northamptonshire with ample free parking.

“We are really excited to be re-opening as the summer holidays begin,” says Sally Reynolds, CEO of The Silverstone Experience. “It was only a week after Lewis Hamilton and The Duke of Sussex officially opened our museum in March that lockdown began. We have worked tirelessly to ensure all our visitors can enjoy a safe and exciting visit, as our Visit England ‘We’re Good to Go’ award shows.

“We know that lots of families will be looking for an exciting day out away from the crowds and with our rural location, huge indoor space and limited daily visitors, we are the perfect choice. With our amazing interactives and brilliant collection of motorsport artefacts – from a car that competed in the first Formula 1 race 70 years ago, to the helmet Lewis Hamilton won his sixth world title with last year - we know that racing fans who are missing the action will have a fantastic day out, too.”

From 20 July 2020, the museum will be open daily from 10:00 – 18:00, with timed tickets available on a pre-booked basis from www.silverstone-experience.co.uk.

A full list of COVID 19 safety measures is available to view on the website.

