Racing Point consistency in Austrian Qualifying

Author: Will Hings Published: 4th July 2020 16:41

It’s great to be trackside again and today’s qualifying session was the first proper chance to see just where we sit relative to our competition.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal - Silverstone based F1 Racing Point, “It’s great to be trackside again and today’s qualifying session was the first proper chance to see just where we sit relative to our competition. After promising form in practice, we knew that getting both cars in Q3 was achievable, so it’s satisfying to be lining up in sixth and ninth for tomorrow’s race. Checo and Lance were tidy and consistent throughout the session – just what’s needed on such a short lap where a few tenths can cost you a handful of positions on the grid. I believe we’ve also got a competitive race car for tomorrow – based on the data from the long runs we did in second practice. The weather forecast suggests hotter temperatures tomorrow, but I think we’ve put ourselves in a good position to race for points with both cars.”



Sergio Perez

FP3 P4 1.04.605 19 Laps

Q1 P7 1.04.543 7 Laps

Q2 P5 1.03.860 6 Laps

Q3 P6 1.03.868 6 Laps

Lance Stroll

FP3 P8 1.04.918 18 Laps

Q1 P4 1.04.309 8 Laps

Q2 P6 1.03.955 6 Laps

Q3 P9 1.04.029 3 Laps



In Words

Sergio Perez

“I’m happy with sixth on the grid: I matched Albon for fifth, but unfortunately he set the lap before me! It was a good performance by the team - the car has been consistent and is working well, and it was a good lap in Q3. I’m confident for tomorrow because I think our race pace should be strong, and we’ll be in the mix to fight for points, but we’ll also see how all the other teams stack up. The first lap is always tricky here, but if we can keep it clean and tidy I think we can gain some ground through the first few corners. It’s such a buzz to be back racing and let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”



Lance Stroll

“It was a positive qualifying for the team and both cars in Q3 is a great way to start the season. The team has done a strong job over the winter to develop a competitive car. My Q3 lap was clean, and it was a good shot, but there’s always room for improvement to optimise the lap. It’s really tight here between all the cars, so a couple of tenths makes a big difference and can cost you as many as five or six places. That’s what the fans back home want to see, as well as the drivers. We’re in a good position to score points in tomorrow’s race and it’s going to be an exciting one.”



