The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

July Towcester Farmers Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th July 2020 08:46
The Towcester Farmers Market will be continuing after its recent restart after lockdown measures eased, and takes place next on Friday 10th July 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The previous market, last month, proved to be a great success, and the Lions look to build on that with the support of customers and stall holders alike.

The market is continuing to grow too as stall holders return, and will include yet another stall. A new cheese seller, Cheese on Towcest, will join the usual market sellers, with at least 11 stalls expected this month.

Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
Comments

