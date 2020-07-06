  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Major planning policy gets thumbs up from inspector

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 6th July 2020 15:22
Major planning policy gets thumbs up from inspectorMajor planning policy gets thumbs up from inspector

After more than six years of work, hundreds of representations from the public, businesses and other local authorities, a major planning policy could soon be adopted by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).
 
The Local Plan Part 2 allocates land for development, areas to be protected from development and the policies used to determine planning applications in those areas up to 2029.
 
This week a Planning Inspector issued his final report following an examination of the plan held in public during June 2019.
 
Cllr Phil Bignell, SNC’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for planning, said: “It’s been an interesting process, we’ve learned a huge amount about the district.
 
“After the examination in public, the Inspector recommended some modifications and we consulted with everyone who had made submissions prior to that about those changes.
 
“The inspector has now said the plan is sound and complies with national planning rules.
 
“We’ll now be putting the plan before the full council in July when we intend to adopt it as policy and start using it to make decisions which affect the district.”
 
To download the inspector’s report visit - https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/65/local-plan-part-2-and-evidence/40/local-plan-part-2/11.
 
If any person has difficulty in accessing the Inspector’s report online, they can contact the Planning Policy and Growth Strategy Manager, Alan Munn via 01327 322265 or planpol@southnorthants.gov.uk.
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies