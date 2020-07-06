NN12

>

News

>

Local News Major planning policy gets thumbs up from inspector Author: Gavin Moore Published: 6th July 2020 15:22 Major planning policy gets thumbs up from inspector Major planning policy gets thumbs up from inspector



After more than six years of work, hundreds of representations from the public, businesses and other local authorities, a major planning policy could soon be adopted by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).



The Local Plan Part 2 allocates land for development, areas to be protected from development and the policies used to determine planning applications in those areas up to 2029.



This week a Planning Inspector issued his final report following an examination of the plan held in public during June 2019.



Cllr Phil Bignell, SNC’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for planning, said: “It’s been an interesting process, we’ve learned a huge amount about the district.



“After the examination in public, the Inspector recommended some modifications and we consulted with everyone who had made submissions prior to that about those changes.



“The inspector has now said the plan is sound and complies with national planning rules.



“We’ll now be putting the plan before the full council in July when we intend to adopt it as policy and start using it to make decisions which affect the district.”



To download the inspector’s report visit -



If any person has difficulty in accessing the Inspector’s report online, they can contact the Planning Policy and Growth Strategy Manager, Alan Munn via 01327 322265 or

After more than six years of work, hundreds of representations from the public, businesses and other local authorities, a major planning policy could soon be adopted by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).The Local Plan Part 2 allocates land for development, areas to be protected from development and the policies used to determine planning applications in those areas up to 2029.This week a Planning Inspector issued his final report following an examination of the plan held in public during June 2019.Cllr Phil Bignell, SNC’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for planning, said: “It’s been an interesting process, we’ve learned a huge amount about the district.“After the examination in public, the Inspector recommended some modifications and we consulted with everyone who had made submissions prior to that about those changes.“The inspector has now said the plan is sound and complies with national planning rules.“We’ll now be putting the plan before the full council in July when we intend to adopt it as policy and start using it to make decisions which affect the district.”To download the inspector’s report visit - https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/65/local-plan-part-2-and-evidence/40/local-plan-part-2/11 If any person has difficulty in accessing the Inspector’s report online, they can contact the Planning Policy and Growth Strategy Manager, Alan Munn via 01327 322265 or planpol@southnorthants.gov.uk Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.