  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Thanks for your prompt response.  I think the site is excellent."
- Heather
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

MEPC's 'Phase 3' scheme creates new 100,000 sq ft buildings at Silverstone Park

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 7th July 2020 14:18
Stunning aerial footage of MEPC’s Silverstone Park’s Enterprise Zone developmentStunning aerial footage of MEPC’s Silverstone Park’s Enterprise Zone development
 

MEPC has applied for reserved matters consent for an industrial scheme of 265,137 sq ft in the Enterprise Zone at Silverstone Park.

The new scheme increases the size range of units at Silverstone Park with the largest unit in the Phase 3 scheme at just under 100,000 sq ft (GIA), shell and core, as follows:

  • Unit 1130 – 28,673 sq ft
  • Unit 1132 – 97,956 sq ft
  • Unit 1134 – 48,117 sq ft
  • Unit 1136 – 90,391 sq ft

MEPC recently completed a major utilities upgrade to the whole site, creating fully serviced sites. The scheme also benefits from direct access from the Dadford Road via a new spine road system, currently under construction.

MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, commented: “The Phase 3 designs are a response to enquiries received from companies looking for larger units, up to 100,000 sq ft.

“The team has worked hard to design a scheme that can satisfy this identified demand and also offer flexibility to split the units. It will also be possible to convert from standard industrial units to R&D facilities for companies.

“Achieving planning consent in 2020 will bring the opportunity of a large, standalone facility at Silverstone Park closer to market.

“This means MEPC will be able to deliver a new 100,000 sq ft, shell and core building within 9-12 months of starting discussions with a potential occupier.”

A decision on the application for reserved matters consent is expected to be made by Buckinghamshire Council this summer.

Meanwhile, MEPC’s latest scheme (‘Phases 1 and 2’) in the Enterprise Zone is currently at an advanced stage – the works are visible from the Dadford Road which passes the main entrances to Silverstone Park and the neighbouring Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

When completed later this year, the Phase 1 and 2 scheme will include new industrial units ranging in size from 6,000 sq ft to 40,000 sq ft (258,000 sq ft in all).

2017 saw MEPC construct 125,000 sq ft of industrial units. These are all now occupied, chiefly by high-tech engineering businesses making advancements in areas such as electronics, software development, energy efficiency, aerodynamics and light weighting.

Businesses wishing to arrange viewings at Silverstone Park or seeking further information about MEPC’s plans should contact appointed letting agents Carter Jonas and DTRE.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies