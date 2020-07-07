MEPC's 'Phase 3' scheme creates new 100,000 sq ft buildings at Silverstone Park

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 7th July 2020 14:18

MEPC has applied for reserved matters consent for an industrial scheme of 265,137 sq ft in the Enterprise Zone at Silverstone Park.

The new scheme increases the size range of units at Silverstone Park with the largest unit in the Phase 3 scheme at just under 100,000 sq ft (GIA), shell and core, as follows:

Unit 1130 – 28,673 sq ft

Unit 1132 – 97,956 sq ft

Unit 1134 – 48,117 sq ft

Unit 1136 – 90,391 sq ft

MEPC recently completed a major utilities upgrade to the whole site, creating fully serviced sites. The scheme also benefits from direct access from the Dadford Road via a new spine road system, currently under construction.

MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, commented: “The Phase 3 designs are a response to enquiries received from companies looking for larger units, up to 100,000 sq ft.

“The team has worked hard to design a scheme that can satisfy this identified demand and also offer flexibility to split the units. It will also be possible to convert from standard industrial units to R&D facilities for companies.

“Achieving planning consent in 2020 will bring the opportunity of a large, standalone facility at Silverstone Park closer to market.

“This means MEPC will be able to deliver a new 100,000 sq ft, shell and core building within 9-12 months of starting discussions with a potential occupier.”

A decision on the application for reserved matters consent is expected to be made by Buckinghamshire Council this summer.

Meanwhile, MEPC’s latest scheme (‘Phases 1 and 2’) in the Enterprise Zone is currently at an advanced stage – the works are visible from the Dadford Road which passes the main entrances to Silverstone Park and the neighbouring Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

When completed later this year, the Phase 1 and 2 scheme will include new industrial units ranging in size from 6,000 sq ft to 40,000 sq ft (258,000 sq ft in all).

2017 saw MEPC construct 125,000 sq ft of industrial units. These are all now occupied, chiefly by high-tech engineering businesses making advancements in areas such as electronics, software development, energy efficiency, aerodynamics and light weighting.

Businesses wishing to arrange viewings at Silverstone Park or seeking further information about MEPC’s plans should contact appointed letting agents Carter Jonas and DTRE.

