Fan-Tastic Rotary E-Club of District 1070 Scrubs Up well for our NHS

Author: Steve Howe Published: 8th July 2020 07:56

Fan-Tastic Rotary E-Club of District 1070 Scrubs Up well for our NHS

Members from the Rotary E-Club of District 1070 have been using their time in lockdown to create Scrub-Hubs. Enthusiastic sewing volunteers across Northampton, Kettering, Newport Pagnell and Coventry produced 85 sets of NHS approved scrubs, laundry bags and crochet face mask extenders for NHS and other frontline key-workers.

Raw material selected

With a Rotary District Grant and donated funds, President Rotarian Angela Woods set about securing fabric and getting the patterns cut and ready. Members, and other helpers wanting to support our frontline workers, went into action, sewing up scrub sets. Club President Angela Woods said "as an E-Club we have the flexibility to offer our membership to anyone in the South East Midlands. Meeting weekly on-line means the Coronavirus has not affected our ability to continue the good work Rotary does through our Club members and volunteers. The response to the scrubs project has been amazing." She went on to say "people from all walks of life often want to volunteer but time and location can be a problem. Our Rotary E-Club offers a modern way, with a traditional organisation backing ordinary people who want to give something back to their communities." See www.rotaryeclub1070.org for more details on how to join in or email secretary@rotaryeclub1070.org.

The Busy Bees work-station

The Rotary E-Club certainly embraces diversity and innovation. One member who had been poorly with Covid-19 deciding to organise a "village scrub hub." With support from her husband, she set about finding volunteers in her village who were willing to collect, sew and return scrub sets - this team of "Busy Bees" all shared the common Rotary motto of "Service above Self" and the project has brought them together online to share this success. Quotes from this group include "it was a challenge but I got to know my sewing machine better", "I feel I have helped in a small way to provide support for others" and "I learned something new and it has helped to lift my mood knowing the good I am doing!"

Job Done..."Fan-Tastic"!

There is so much concern about the negative impact of the lockdown, the effect this global pandemic is having on our mental health, and the local impact of social isolation, all of which has the potential for devastating problems across our region. So, it is heart-warming to know - just one click away - are thriving friendships, a family ethos, innovative projects and a way of volunteering to help others all within the Rotary E-Club of District 1070. For more details on how to get involved, go to www.rotaryeclub1070.org

If you wish to donate please go to COVID-19 EMERGENCY SUPPORT - THE ROTARY E CLUB OF DISTRICT 1070

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.